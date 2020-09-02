Beiersdorf Ghana, skincare products company, has donated hand care products to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in Accra to support the fight against Covid-19.

The company, under its ‘Care Beyond Skin’ initiative, donated 50,000 pieces of Nivea Active Cleaner, a hand moisturising cream, to health workers as part of their commitment to supporting them to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

Mr Olivier Bodson, the Country Manager of the company, said the healthcare workers continued to provide essential services across the country to prevent further spread of the disease.

“Doctors, nurses and medical practitioners across the country are constantly washing and disinfecting their hands as they treat and care for COVID-19 patients,” he said.

“This means that their hands require extra care, protection and moisturising due to the fact that frequent hand washing and sanitizing can lead to extra dryness, which leaves the skin prone to developing micro tears.”

“We at Beiersdorf Ghana want to make sure their skin remains cared for, by donating NIVEA crème skin and hand care products, which will keep our health care workers’ skin well moisturized.”

Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, the Director General of the GHS, who received the items, commended Beiersdorf Ghana for making the skin care of health workers paramount under the current situation.

“It will help boost their morale to deliver on the promise of trying to keep this COVID-19 under control as has been done so far,” he said.

“We are not done with the fight against the disease. We are obviously on a downward trend, the number of active cases continue to go down, and the number of new positives continue to go down. But it is not happening out of vacuum, it is happening because, over the last few months, a lot of tests have been done, people who have been sick have been identified, treated and isolated.”

He commended the public for contributing their quota towards minimising the spread and urged them to continue adhering to the necessary protocols to bring the virus under control.

The social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing of masks must be strictly adhered to, he said.