The Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (Beijing 2022) released the Chinese version of the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) toolkit and I’mPOSSIBLE toolkit, with the support of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Friday.

The OVEP toolkit is a free educational resource, created by the IOC, to share knowledge, promote Olympic values and facilitate the sustainable development of Olympic education. It provides students with various educational activities and teachers with teaching resources as well as practical training. Its Chinese version includes The Fundamentals Manual – a sport-based program; Delivery Playbook – a practical guide to Olympic Values Education; Activity Sheets – exercises to support Olympic Values Education; and Workshop Plan – a learning program through physical activity.

Meanwhile, the Chinese version of the I’mPOSSIBLE toolkit is based on the core toolkit and supporting resources developed by the IPC. It aims to spread Paralympic knowledge, promote social inclusion, and encourage teenagers to establish themselves around the Paralympic values of courage, determination, inspiration and equality. It’s composed of Handbook and Activity Sheets.

IPC president Andrew Parsons has expressed congratulations through the internet. He hopes the program will influence the future generation of decision-makers in China by Paralympic values, history and positive examples of Paralympic athletes, and to engage more people with disabilities to participate in winter sports, leaving a “soft legacy” for the Games.

In cooperation with the Chinese Ministry of Education, Beijing 2022 will bring these educational materials in 627 Beijing 2022 Education Demonstration Schools and 1,036 Winter Sports Programme Schools. With the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games approaching, more schools are expected to participate in OVEP and I’mPOSSIBLE and benefit from these resources.

Beijing 2022 has been making continuous efforts to promote the sustainable development of Olympic and Paralympic education in China. It has already created coloring books for winter sports for pre-school children and books about the winter Olympics and Paralympics for teenagers.

In addition, Beijing 2022 has collaborated with Panasonic, the Worldwide Olympic Partner, on Technology at the Olympics, an educational resource for primary and middle schools that introduces the role of technology in the Games and explains how different technologies were applied in the previous Games.

The newly released materials will provide inspiration for additional localized materials, and all the educational materials will become Winter Olympic and Paralympic legacies for China, to carry on its Olympic and Paralympic education after the Games.