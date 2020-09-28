Beijing will allow more visitors into its tourist sites during the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day holiday as the COVID-19 epidemic subsides, according to the city’s cultural and tourism authority.

The tourism sites in the capital city will raise their daily cap from 50 percent to 75 percent of their maximum capacity during the eight-day holiday, in line with a guideline to speed up the recovery of domestic tourism issued by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism earlier this month.

The city will continue to ensure that scenic spots use ticket reservation systems and enforce staggered admission times, according to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

To further boost the recovery, Beijing has also released a number of scenic routes including 10 for appreciating the full moon, a traditional activity for Chinese families during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

China celebrates its National Day on Oct. 1. This year will see the Mid-Autumn Festival fall on the same day, overlapping with the weeklong National Day holiday and thus extending the holiday to eight days until Oct. 8.