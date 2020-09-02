The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

BEIJING — Beijing will gradually resume direct inbound flights to the city from eight countries, including Cambodia, Greece, Denmark, Thailand, Austria and Canada, starting Thursday.

Priority will be given to flights from countries with low risk of cross-border infection, where nucleic acid tests have been conducted, Xu Hejian, spokesperson for the Beijing municipal government, told a press conference on Wednesday.

MOSCOW — Russia registered 4,952 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its caseload to 1,005,000, the country’s COVID-19 response center said in a statement Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 115 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 17,414.

JAKARTA — The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,075 within one day to 180,646, with the death toll adding by 111 to 7,616, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 1,914 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 129,971.

MANILA — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 226,440 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,218 new cases on Wednesday.

The DOH said that the number of recoveries rose to 158,610 after 609 more patients have survived the disease.

COLOMBO — The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the barbarism of neoliberal economic policies, newly-appointed general secretary of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka said on Tuesday.

“Some countries which have high COVID-19 death tolls are those that have propagated neoliberalism, which has turned health into a profitable industry rather than a service,” Dr. G. Weerasinghe, who was appointed general secretary of the party on Aug. 30, told Xinhua in an interview.

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s Health Ministry reported 6,476 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its national count to 606,036.

Meanwhile, 827 new fatalities were reported, bringing Mexico’s death toll to 65,241, the ministry said.