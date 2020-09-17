Beijing Daxing International Airport has opened a city terminal in Gu’an County, north China’s Hebei Province, allowing residents of Gu’an and the surrounding area to complete check-in procedures ahead of time and with minimal fuss.

Beijing Daxing International Airport Gu’an City Terminal is located just 10 km from Daxing airport’s main site and covers an area of nearly 500 square meters, according to Wang Hui, director of operation planning at Daxing’s terminal management department.

Having checked in, passengers are transported to their planes at the main Daxing site by means of the airport bus line, a journey of just 40 minutes. The bus leaves every 20 to 30 minutes and costs 20 yuan (about 3 U.S. dollars) a ride.

Among those to use the new terminal was Xing Li, a resident of Gu’an County, who traveled to southwest China’s Chongqing on Wednesday.

“In the past, I needed to leave at least three hours ahead of time to get to Daxing airport, but now with the opening of Gu’an City Terminal, I only need to leave one hour in advance,” said Xing.

What surprised Xing was that the terminal staff helped her with the check-in procedures. She did not have to do anything except read and wait in the rest area.

“The terminal is close to the Beijing-Kaifeng Expressway and is surrounded by complete supporting facilities, such as accommodation, catering and shopping,” said Wang, adding that the terminal is committed to creating a cozy check-in environment for passengers.

“As the first inter-provincial city terminal of Daxing airport, Gu’an City Terminal not only expands Daxing airport’s hub function, but also helps Gu’an, Langfang and other places in Hebei to use Daxing airport’s hub advantages to enhance their industrial attraction,” said Jiao Yongjie, manager of the public area management department at Daxing airport.

Daxing airport plans to deploy multiple city terminals within the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region to facilitate passenger travel in the future.