Minister Urges School Feeding Caterers to Choose Dialogue Over Confrontation

The Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has called for a more constructive approach from school feeding caterers following the termination of their contracts, expressing concern over their recent protests.

Speaking on Starr Today with Emmanuel Agyabeng, Dr. Lartey emphasized the need for open dialogue, particularly given that the majority of those affected are women. She recalled advising caterers during an earlier meeting that discussion not confrontation would yield the best outcomes for all parties.

“When we first met, I reminded them that since most caterers in this program are women, the best way to resolve issues is through dialogue,” she said. “Their input can help refine the program’s direction, ensuring a win-win situation for everyone involved.”

Her remarks follow a wave of demonstrations by aggrieved caterers, many of whom have worn red bands in public to protest the contract cancellations. While acknowledging their right to express dissatisfaction, the minister cautioned against excessive antagonism, stating that such tactics hinder productive engagement.

“After discussions, their immediate response is often to take to the streets in protest,” she noted. “While they have every right to voice their concerns, undue hostility is counterproductive and damages our working relationship.”

Though sympathetic to their plight, Dr. Lartey stressed her duty to prioritize the program’s integrity and the welfare of schoolchildren. She urged caterers to consider the broader impact of their actions while assuring them of the ministry’s willingness to address their grievances through structured dialogue.

The situation highlights the delicate balance between workers’ rights and policy implementation, with the minister advocating for cooperation over conflict to sustain the vital school feeding initiative.