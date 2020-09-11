GUANGZHOU, March 21, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on March 21, 2020 shows packed medical supplies at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. Medical supplies donated to African countries by Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation were packed and ready for shipping. The supplies, which include masks, testing kits, protective suits and other materials, will be transported to Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, to aid the anti-coronavirus fight in Africa. (Xinhua/Tian Jianchuan)
GUANGZHOU, March 21, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on March 21, 2020 shows packed medical supplies at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. Medical supplies donated to African countries by Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation were packed and ready for shipping. The supplies, which include masks, testing kits, protective suits and other materials, will be transported to Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, to aid the anti-coronavirus fight in Africa. (Xinhua/Tian Jianchuan)

The value of losses caused by the massive fire that erupted at Beirut Port’s duty free warehouse a day earlier reached 15 million U.S. dollars, LBCI local TV channel reported on Friday.

Food products, oil, tires, beauty products, clothes, shoes, home appliances and electric equipment were destroyed by the fire, it said.

Spokesperson of the Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) Rona Halabi noted that a big part of the products that will be distributed to poor families in Lebanon and Syria were destroyed by the huge fire.

Beirut’s port is a vital facility used by the LRC to store products.

“We are working extensively to re-import products for needy families by using port of Tripoli or Beirut’s airport as an alternative,” Halabi said.

The fire erupted at the port of Beirut on Thursday, the second huge fire at the port after the previous one caused two huge explosions on Aug. 4, destroying a big part of the city while killing around 190 people and wounding at least 6,000 others.

The cause of the fire is unclear and investigations are still ongoing.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.