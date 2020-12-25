The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a driver to ten years imprisonment in hard labour for stealing items valued GHC25,000.00.

Isaac Owusu denied conspiring with one Paa Yaw (at large), to break into the premises of Mr and Mrs Appiagyei, (resident abroad) to steal the items.

However, he was found culpable at the end of the trial and sentenced accordingly.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori told the Court presided over by Mr Mark Timarah Diboro that the complainant is the caretaker of the couple’s residence.

He said on October 6, 2020, the convict who lived at Nkawie came to Boagyaa-Besease, where his aunty lived for treatment towards a purported accident he had in Kumasi.

His aunty, who could not house him went to the caretaker of Mr and Mrs Appiagyei, together with Owusu’s mother to ask for a place for him, he said.

Prosecution said the caretaker who lived in his master’s Boys’ quarters allowed him in upon the request.

Chief Inspector Ofori said two days later at about 0630hours, the caretaker went to the main house to clean up and realised the doors had been broken.

He said since Owusu was not in the house, he called Mr Appiagyei’s sister to help assess the items stolen and a set of golden jewelry, wax prints, electrical appliances among others were found to be missing, all valued at GHC25,000.00.

Prosecution said the caretaker went to Owusu’s aunty and whilst informing her, a witness in the case overheard it and told them he saw Owusu packing some items into a taxi the previous night.

Chief Inspector Ofori said Owusu also switched off his phone off, adding that on October 10, 2020, at about 2100 hours, Owusu was spotted in town and he was arrested.

He was then handed over to Police Abodom, where he admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and mentioned Paa Yaw as his accomplice.

He also told police they sold the items in Kumasi but he could neither lead Police to Paa Yaw nor the buyer.