Bekwai MP Affirms Minority Will Hold Mahama’s Gov’t Accountable

Hon. Ralph Poku-Adusei, Member of Parliament for the Bekwai Constituency, has assured Ghanaians of the Minority’s readiness to ensure the government is held accountable as the new administration begins its tenure.

Speaking to the media after the swearing-in ceremony, Hon. Poku-Adusei emphasized the vital role of a vigilant Minority in promoting transparency and holding the government to its promises, even as the NDC holds a strong majority in Parliament.

“We will not shy away from our responsibility to scrutinize the government’s policies and actions,” Hon. Poku-Adusei affirmed.

He added “We will hold them to their promises, starting with H.E. John Mahama’s 120-day social contract with Ghanaians.”

The MP’s remarks highlight the critical role the Minority plays in a democratic system.

New entrants, like Hon. Poku-Adusei, bring fresh perspectives and the ability to influence legislation, ensuring the government remains accountable and the interests of constituents are well-represented.

As Ghana’s 9th Parliament begins its legislative work, the nation anticipates robust and constructive engagement between the Majority and Minority caucuses.

With the Minority’s commitment to demanding accountability, Ghanaians can look forward to a governance process characterized by transparency and responsiveness.

The inauguration of the MPs-elect to the 9th Parliament marked the start of a new legislative chapter.

The event saw the retention of Rt. Hon. Alban S. Bagbin and Hon. Andrew Amoako Asiama, MP for Fomena, as Speaker and 2nd Deputy Speaker, respectively.

Hon. Bernard Ahiafor, MP for Akatsi South, was introduced as the 1st Deputy Speaker, completing the leadership framework of Parliament.

The subsequent swearing-in of the President and Vice President-elect proceeded smoothly, thanks to the meticulous efforts of the transition team and state protocol.

These ceremonies underscored Ghana’s commitment to peaceful transitions and democratic governance, setting the tone for a productive and accountable administration.

