Bekwai MP-Elect Declares…..”NPP Will Rise Again”

In a resounding victory speech, Ralph Poku-Adusei, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Bekwai Constituency, boldly declared that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will bounce back stronger despite suffering significant losses in the 2024 general elections.

This statement echoed his confidence and determination to lead the party’s resurgence.

Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei attributed his victory to divine intervention, acknowledging the unwavering support of his executives, coordinators, friends, family, and sympathizers.

He emphasized that maintaining the Bekwai seat was crucial, as any other NPP candidate would have likely lost to the independent contender.

The young lawyer’s journey to Parliament was marked by turbulence, but his focus and consistency ultimately paid off.

Poku-Adusei recognized the challenges and disunity within the NPP that contributed to their defeat but rallied his party members, saying, “He who fights and runs away, lives to fight another day”.

To revitalize the party, Poku-Adusei stressed the importance of unity, identifying new leaders, and introspection.

As a legal luminary, he is poised to play a pivotal role in reorganizing the NPP and showcasing its accomplishments.

His vision for Bekwai Constituency focuses on creating a self-reliant community through initiatives such as job creation, poverty alleviation, agriculture, infrastructure development, youth employment, education, and pensions.

Lawyer Poku-Adusei’s election as MP serves as a stepping stone to realizing his vision. With his bold declaration, “We will be back again,” coupled with “This too shall pass,” he exuded optimism and determination, inspiring hope within the NPP ranks.

As the party regroups, Ralph Poku-Adusei’s leadership will undoubtedly be instrumental in shaping its future.