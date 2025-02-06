Bekwai MP Urges Government to Bolster Ghana National Fire Service Amid Personal Tragedy

In a heartfelt and impassioned address to Parliament, Ralph Poku-Adusei, the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, has called on the government to prioritize the resourcing of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS). His plea, echoing the concerns raised by Mike Aidoo, MP for Oforikrom, comes from a deeply personal place, rooted in his own devastating experience with fire outbreaks.

Poku-Adusei recounted the tragic loss of his home to a fire in 2018, an event that left an indelible mark on him. This personal trauma, combined with a recent incident in his constituency, has fueled his determination to advocate for better support for the GNFS. In the recent incident, the MP had to step in personally to assist the local Fire Service, highlighting the severe resource constraints they face. He revealed that he had to provide financial support to purchase an engine for their fire hydrant vehicle, a critical tool that enabled the service to respond effectively to emergencies in the community.

Beyond this, Poku-Adusei also took it upon himself to purchase megaphones to aid in fire education and awareness campaigns, underscoring the lack of basic equipment available to the GNFS. These experiences have led him to describe the issue as a “cankerous” one that requires immediate government intervention. “The Ghana National Fire Service is in dire need of resources to fulfill its mandate,” he stated, vowing to continue pushing for action on the matter.

The GNFS, as outlined in the Ghana National Fire Service Act of 1997 (Act 537), is tasked with preventing and managing unwanted fires, as well as providing technical assistance and advice on fire safety measures. However, without adequate funding and equipment, the service struggles to meet these responsibilities effectively. Poku-Adusei’s call to action resonates with many Ghanaians who understand the vital role a well-resourced Fire Service plays in protecting lives and property.

The MP’s plea is not just about addressing immediate needs but also about making a long-term investment in public safety and national development. Fires can have devastating economic and social consequences, and a robust Fire Service is essential to mitigating these risks. As the government considers Poku-Adusei’s appeal, it is crucial to recognize that equipping the GNFS is not merely an administrative task but a moral imperative to safeguard the well-being of citizens.

The Bekwai MP’s personal story and proactive efforts have brought renewed attention to the challenges faced by the GNFS. His advocacy serves as a reminder that behind the statistics and policy debates are real people whose lives are profoundly affected by the state of public services. As the nation watches, the hope is that his clarion call will spur meaningful action to ensure the GNFS is equipped to protect Ghana’s communities effectively.