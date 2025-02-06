Bekwai MP Urges Government To Equip The Ghana National Fire Service

In a passionate submission on the floor of parliament, the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Hon. Ralph Poku-Adusei echoed the sentiments of Hon. Mike Aidoo, MP for Oforikrom constituency, emphasizing the dire need for the government to adequately resource the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The Bekwai MP’s plea was deeply personal, as he recounted his own harrowing experience of losing his house to a fire in 2018.

This traumatic event, coupled with a recent incident in his constituency, where he had to personally intervene to support the local Fire Service, has driven his advocacy for improved resources for the GNFS.

In his constituency, the MP had to provide financial support for the Fire Service to purchase an engine for their Fire hydrant vehicle, enabling them to effectively serve the community. Furthermore, he had to purchase megaphones to facilitate Fire education and awareness creation.

These experiences have convinced him that the issue is “cankerous” and demands urgent attention from the government.

Hon. Ralph Poku-Adusei vowed to continue pressing the government to provide the necessary resources for the GNFS to fulfill its mandate.

As outlined in the Ghana National Fire Service Act, 1997, Act 537, the GNFS is responsible for preventing and managing undesired fires, as well as providing technical assistance and advice on fire safety measures.

The Bekwai MP’s clarion call echoes the concerns of many Ghanaians, who recognize the critical role that a well-resourced Fire Service plays in safeguarding lives and property.

As the government considers the MP’s plea, it is essential to remember that adequate resources for the GNFS are not only a matter of public safety but also a critical investment in the country’s development.

