Fireworks explode in the sky to celebrate the Belarus Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus, July 3, 2020. In December 1996, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed an ordinance to establish a state holiday - Belarus Independence Day. It is marked on the day Minsk was liberated from the Nazi invaders - July 3, 1944. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Wednesday that western leaders should focus on their own problems rather than the political situation in Belarus, state news agency BelTA reported.

“They are having a great deal of problems at home. Do not point at Belarus in order to draw attention away from the issues in France, the United States, Germany and so on,” Lukashenko said at a meeting of his national security council via video link.

When all these issues are dealt with, they could proceed to Belarus, but the matter should not be high on their agenda, the president added.

Belarus is engulfed in mass protests after Lukashenko won a sixth term during the Aug. 9 elections, with the opposition refusing to recognize the results.

