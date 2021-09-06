Belarusian protest leader Kolesnikova handed 11-year sentence

Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Monday for her role in protests after last year’s disputed elections in Belarus, according to state media.

A key force in the popular protests against Alexander Lukashenko, the 39-year-old Kolesnikova, a former cultural manager who later worked for the one-time presidential hopeful Viktor Babariko, was abducted by the Belarusian KGB in Minsk in early September 2020.

Kolesnikova’s co-defendant, lawyer Maxim Snak, with whom she founded the Coordinating Council for a Peaceful Transfer of Power in Belarus, received a ten-year sentence. Both were convicted for attempting an illegal seizure of power.

In a written interview with the independent Russian news channel Dozhd, Kolesnikova described the charges against her as “absurd.” It was another example of the “lawlessness of the police state,” she added.

At the start of the trial, Kolesnikova and Snak sat in a barred glass box in a court in the capital Minsk. Only state media were allowed to attend the trial, with even their family members being prevented from attending.

Kolesnikova’s father told German public broadcaster ARD that he expected neither justice nor a fair trail, adding that her decision to lead the protests and face a lengthy jail sentence was “a courageous act … a heroic act, and an example for many.”

Despite election officials announcing that Lukashenko won 80 per cent of the vote in last year’s election, clearing the way for his sixth term in office, the international community widely dismissed the election as rigged.