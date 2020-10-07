Belgium has tightened its coronavirus measures amid a surge in cases, with residents now allowed to only have close contact with three people outside their family per month.

The new rules were announced by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Tuesday and go into effect on Friday. They are initially set to apply for one month.

Only four people are allowed to sit together at bars and cafes, and an 11 pm curfew will be imposed on those establishments.

Working from home is strongly recommended, De Croo said.”The situation with the coronavirus in our country is serious and worrying,” wrote De Croo on Twitter.

“The spread of the virus is accelerating. We have to stop it.” In Belgium, an average of around 2,300 new corona cases per day were registered in the past seven days – 48 per cent more than in the seven days before. The country of 11 million was hit particularly hard by the pandemic in the spring.