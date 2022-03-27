Belgium, UAE among biggest clients for Namibia’s diamond in next 3 years

Namibia’s state-owned diamond marketing and sales company, Namib Desert Diamonds (NAMDIA), on Friday announced its finalized new client list for the next three-year cycle.

Of the finalized list of 36 companies, nine each are from Belgium and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), followed by eight from India, five from Israel, three from the United States, and two from Namibia.

“NAMDIA looks forward to continuing fostering and building strong working relationships with its clients and remains committed to creating a global footprint for Namibian diamonds and security for the best value for our country’s most precious stones,” the company said.

Direct diamond trade between Namibia and Belgium exceeded 133 million U.S. dollars in 2021.

Namibia is the world’s sixth largest diamond producer, and much of the southwestern African nation’s rough diamond is produced from marine sources. Enditem