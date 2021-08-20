Believe in local coaches to deliver AFCON title once again – Akonnor

Charles Kwablan Akunnor, Head Coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, says local coaches have the capacity to deliver another African Cup of Nations (AFCON) title for Ghana.

The Black Stars of Ghana would begin their quest to win the fifth continental accolade in Cameroon next January as they are in Group C together with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.

According to Akonnor, he strongly believes he can win the title taking inspiration from past local coaches who delivered all four trophies for the country as he rallied support from Ghanaians.

The gaffer said some people might have doubts about his coaching prowess but believes all Ghanaians would have to come together and be positive about the team if we want to end our 40-year trophy-less drought.

In a recent press briefing via Zoom, Coach Akonnor was optimistic about a good outing in Cameroon despite admitting that the group they found themselves in is a very tough one and they would have to work extra hard to go very far in the competition.

Akonnor revealed that scouts have already been deployed to monitor the likes of Comoros and Gabon having said that Morocco would obviously be their toughest opponent having lost to them 1-0 in their last friendly encounter back in June.

He was happy about the preparations being made by Camerron ahead of the tournament and was content with his team’s training and hotel facilities.