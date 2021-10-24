Believers advised not to focus on only prosperity in Church

Head Pastor of Wealthy Place Convention Church in Takoradi, Pastor Justice Nenyi Addai has reminded believers in Christendom that their focus should not be centered on materialism, prosperity, and their immediate needs.

He said rather, their focus as believers should be on the word of God before any other considerations.

“Believers need to submit first to God and observe his ways before they can experience his manifold blessings”, the Pastor maintained.

Pastor Nenyi Addai reminded Christians of this when he delivered a sermon during a church service at the Fountain of Grace Royal Chapel in Takoradi on the theme: “Ready To Be Equipped For Ministry”.

He said though Ministers of the gospel wielded the power and the anointing to make their believers or followers receive their blessings from God, that must be done with the core mandate of worshipping God whole-heartedly.

Pastor Nenyi Addai challenged believers to discover their Ministry and potentials and contribute to the work of God.

Founder of the Fountain of Grace Royal Chapel, Apostle Ekow Ansah Aggrey said it was not prudent for believers to tap the blessings of God when they have not dedicated their lives to God.