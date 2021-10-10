Believers asked to exercise patience in running their race

A call has gone to believers in Christendom to stop unnecessary comparison of their achievements and exercise patience in running a race in life as they believed God for their unthinkable breakthroughs.

Believers must realize that they need to carry God’s anointing to finish the race in life.

The General Overseer of the Ark of Rest Chapel in Takoradi, Prophet Clifford Hamsford was delivering a sermon at the Fountain of Grace Royal Chapel in Takoradi.

Preaching on the theme, “Keep on Running”, Prophet Hamsford encouraged believers not to be downhearted, but stand firm in the tempest of life.

He admonished believers not to stop running because they would definitely encounter the Lord and experience their manifold blessings.

“The problem of most believers is that they are easily downhearted by fellow men and unfortunately they look down upon themselves and even commit suicide”.

Prophet Hamsford advised believers to run with their plans in their heads, adding that those who rejected you should not discourage you or break your confidence.

“As you are running, you will meet your critics along the way who will try to discourage you but don’t be discouraged”.

He reiterated the need to run the race set before them in life and don’t enter into competition with unworthy people.

“There are some people no matter how hard you work, they will not appreciate it so don’t kill yourself”.

The Prophet said believers must be convinced that God would not forsake them and exercise the greatest of patience in running the race that would let them run with energy to the end.

Prophet Hamsford said “as humans, we are unique and have different assignments in life”.

The General Overseer of the Fountain of Grace Royal Chapel in Takoradi, Apostle Ekow Ansah Aggrey entreated believers to wait patiently on the Lord and serve him faithfully as they expected their miracles and breakthroughs in life.

He said “God is about to intervene in the affairs of his people who have genuinely trusted him”.

Apostle Ansah Aggrey prayed for believers to experience the blessings of God in a bid to support the great Commission and bring unbelievers into the saving knowledge of Christ Jesus.