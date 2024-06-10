Bella Shmurda Unveils Stunning Visuals for ‘1999’ ft. Bloody Civilian

Renowned Afrobeats artist Bella Shmurda shares the official music video for his single “1999,” featuring the talented Bloody Civilian.

The visually captivating masterpiece is a testament to Bella Shmurda’s phenomenal rise from the gritty streets of Lagos to the pinnacle of the music industry. Directed by the visionary Big Josh Media, the “1999” music video transports viewers on a nostalgic journey, encapsulating the essence of raw talent, hard work, and unwavering determination. Shot in the vibrant and economically bustling city of Lagos, Nigeria, the video captures the spirit and energy of Bella Shmurda’s musical roots.

With production driven by producers BYLinx and Pbeat, “1999” serves as a standout track from Bella Shmurda’s critically acclaimed ‘R2 Sept 12’ EP. The song’s pulsating beats and infectious melodies set the stage for a visual spectacle that celebrates Bella Shmurda’s ascent to musical stardom. Drawing inspiration from Bella Shmurda’s personal narrative of triumph over adversity, the music video for “1999” is a testament to the power of perseverance and resilience. It weaves a compelling tale of overcoming obstacles, chasing dreams, and embracing success with unbridled passion.’R2 SEPT 12′ serves as a sonic celebration, offering listeners an array of tracks that span a diverse spectrum. From party anthems to moments of introspection, there is something for everyone. At the heart of the EP is the focus track ‘Oghene,’ featuring Zlatan and Jeriq. The EP received praise from publications like Mixtape Madness, Bella Naija, Billboard, Stupid Dope, Chop Daily, The 49th Street, and Turntable Charts.

Bella Shmurda is a conscious Afrobeats singer and songwriter hailing from Lagos, Nigeria. As the “New Voice of the Street”, this independent artist is the leader of Dangbana Republik: A collective of strong willed, straight forward creatives, Stubborn to the hustle. This multiple award winner is dedicated to speaking the truth against all odds. Born Ahmed Abiola Akinbiyi on 27 January 1996, Bella Shmurda comes from a polygamous family in Ikorodu, Lagos. As the last born of 10 children, his journey into the performing arts started in primary school. Whilst here, he participated in cultural dance and sang in the school band before being promoted to music prefect. His love for music continued to grow and in 2011, he penned his first track which was a Gospel song! Bella Shmurda attended school in Badagry, before moving to Okokomaiko.

This transition exposed him to life on the street. Though he grew up on Fuji music, the struggle inspired his early music. Whilst his mum worked 12-hour shifts, he would secretly attend studio sessions. As a university lecturer herself, she heavily encouraged Bella Shmurda to focus on his studies, but he had other plans. Bella Shmurda’s career took flight once he got to Lagos University; this year he graduated with a second degree in History and International Relations. The freedom of this new environment allowed him to fully explore his musical creativity. Leaning on his love for Philosophy and Religion, he formed his conscious and relatable sound. Inspired by his environment and lifestyle, Bella Shmurda prides himself on tapping into the pain of the street and educating the world on their hardships. Bella Shmurda shot to fame in 2018 with his breakout single, ‘Vision 2020’. This song went viral when his celebrity friend, Poco Lee, created a viral video for this track. It caught the attention of Afrobeats icon, Olamide, who invited him to the studio to create a remix. The support from the legend encouraged him to release his first EP ‘Hypertension’.

This passion project established Bella Shmurda as a force to be reckoned with. Since kicking of his illustrious career in 2019, Bella Shmurda has accumulated a string of accolades. With over 1.5 billion lifetime streams and more than 13 million total followers, the Fuji-inspired singer is Audiomack’s highest streamed African artist (2020-2022), Boomplay’s Most Searched Artist of the Year (2021), Apple Music’s 10th Most Streamed Artist in Nigeria of all time (2021) and Shazam’s 10th Most Streamed Artist in Nigeria of all time (2021). In addition to smashing records, the multi-award winner validates his position in Afrobeats by having mega collaborations with the genre’s royalty such as Davido, Olamide, and Tiwa Savage.

After co-writing ‘Anoti’ with Wizkid, the icon tweeted “One day. I’m gon sit y’all down and explain how important Bella Shmurda’s voice is in African music”. This is evident as the superstar continues to dominate charts; most recently peaking at #1 on Apple Music’s Top 25: Lagos charts with his brand new single, ‘Loner’ (2024). Having just completed a 9-city UK tour and 6-stop European tour in Spring 2024, this year is already looking bright for Bella Shmurda.