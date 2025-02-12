Bellingham’s Last-Gasp Strike Sets Stage for Real Madrid’s Comeback

Real Madrid secured a dramatic victory in their Champions League play-off first leg with an injury-time winner from Jude Bellingham, leaving Manchester City staring down a steep climb to reach the last 16.

The high-stakes encounter at Etihad Stadium provided plenty of excitement as both sides exchanged blows in a game where a single moment could shift the balance.

Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola’s guidance, appeared to be in full control early on. A well-worked move involving Jack Grealish and Josko Gvardiol set Erling Haaland up for a confident finish in the 19th minute, signaling City’s intent. However, City’s momentum took a hit when Grealish had to leave the field injured, and although Haaland’s early post-break effort rattled the bar, it was Real Madrid who began to seize the reins.

Real Madrid gradually imposed themselves on the game, though they were initially unable to capitalise on their chances. The tension mounted when Kylian Mbappe scrambled home a close-range finish around the hour mark, briefly leveling the contest. Both teams continued to press their advantage; even Bellingham’s early attempts failed to find the net, and City were rewarded once more when Haaland converted a penalty after Dani Ceballos was adjudged to have fouled Phil Foden in the 80th minute.

With the game seemingly poised for a draw, former City man Brahim Diaz restored parity just four minutes from time. Yet the defining moment arrived when Bellingham, showing remarkable composure in the dying seconds, slid in from close range to secure the winner for Real Madrid. The late goal not only handed the Spanish champions control of the tie but also served as a stark reminder of how quickly fortunes can change on Europe’s biggest stage.

Analysts are now pointing to the fine margins that decided the game, noting that while Manchester City displayed glimpses of their best football, it was Real Madrid’s resolve and timely intervention that made the difference. The result leaves the reigning champions firmly in the driver’s seat as they prepare to host the second leg at The Bernabeu next week, while City face an uphill battle to overturn the deficit.

As the drama of the Champions League continues to unfold, both teams will be reeling from the lessons of a match that showcased the unpredictable and often ruthless nature of elite European football. Real Madrid’s victory, punctuated by Bellingham’s late heroics, has set the stage for an enthralling showdown in the coming week, with every moment likely to count.