Belta And Rumion Models Introduced By Toyota Ghana

Toyota Ghana Company Limited has introduced two new Toyota models onto the Ghanaian market.

The first model; Rumion is an ergonomically designed 7-seater vehicle, with a fuel efficient and powerful 1.5L engine.

The Belta model is also a 1.5L engine sedan designed for great driving performance and is highly economical on fuel consumption.

Mr Kohji Yanaka, the Managing Director, speaking at the launch said, “we believe these two new models will add value to the transport needs of all Ghanaians.”

He said these were budget-friendly, advanced safety, functional efficient and stylish vehicles.

The Managing Director said looking at the interior of the Rumion, it had a tech-savvy outlook with innovations such as the 7-inch infotainment touchscreen audio system, advanced multi-information display with color LCD, safety features such as the split-second airbag inflators and deflators.

“This multipurpose car boasts of a long wheelbase, high headroom, ample legroom, and cautious positioning of the seats to provide enough space for all occupants,” he added.

He said one key feature a lot of people look out for when buying a vehicle was the ground clearance due to the nature of our road.

The Managing Director said Rumion has a 180mm ground clearance, which gives a comfortable ride on uneven road.

“For a growing family that wants to have the luxury of space, functionality and class, the 7-seater Rumion is your best bet on price,” he added.

He said the Belta was a budget friendly sedan that incorporates appeal of compact and attractive styling to create a delightful experience in the day-to-day life of a driver.

Mr Yanaka said it was well priced with luxury features such as smart entry system, adjustable mirrors, Bluetooth handsfree connectivity, Apple car play and multiple illumination system.

He said Belta would capture customers attention from the moment they see its front and all the way to the rear.

“It breathes elegance in every move, so I personally describe it as Comfortable, Luxurious yet Affordable entry level car perfect for families, businesses and individuals,” he said.

He urged customers to consider buying the models from Toyota Ghana for peace of mind as they took their vehicle ownership experience to an exceptional height of performance.

Mr. Andrew Lamptey, the Head of Sales of Toyota Ghana Limited said the Company had a principle of continuous improvement, hence. From time to time, they want to improve based upon feedback from the customers.

He said after picking some sentiments from their customers concerning the Toyota Yaris model, the company decided to improve when the time came for the development of the Belta model.