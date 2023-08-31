Ben Anthony Lavoz Wins A Hollywood Independent Music Award

Three-time Latin Awards Canada winner and Latin Artist Of The Year recipient BenAnthony Lavoz wins Best Latin Pop/Rock at the Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMA) for his single “KanCan.” The awards were held at the historic Avalon Hollywood California.

The HIMA honors independent artists, composers, songwriters, record labels, and technical recording professionals around the globe for their creative contributions to independent music.

BenAnthony is a composer, songwriter, music producer & singer who brings a deep passion for his Latin heritage to the Canadian music table. He challenges current popular music by promoting traditional methods of composing Latin music, restoring the creative power to “el cantante” (the singer) and his band. BenAnthony recently dropped his first full-length solo album, “Aunque Me Mate” on all major platforms.

BenAnthony started recording in his teens and hasn’t looked back. “I believe you must Love what you do” to make it work.” The Latin performer has produced songs as a solo artist and collaborated with many in the Latin community both in Canada and Internationally. BenAnthony’s success has made him a go-to artist for international stars appearing in Toronto.

He has opened for Prince Royce, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Bad Bunny and Dominican rapper El Alfa. Fresh off a tour with performances in Indonesia, England, France, Hungary, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Colombia, ending with a performance for Telemundo 51 in Miami, the talented Artist is happy to be back home & ready to take the stage at the Toronto International Film Festival’s “Young Filmmakers” Event.

“I am enamored that Hollywood recognizes the hard work we are doing for Latin music here in the north (Canada); as we move forward together, we plan to not only push Latin music but music in its entirety: music with a message with real human soul.” -BenAnthony Lavoz