Ben Ayiku: An Epitome of a polite and humble politician

Hon. Benjamin Narteh Ayiku, the NDC member of parliament for Ledzokuku in the Greater Accra Region has been described by many as a very humble leader who has great respect for all persons irrespective of age, status or political affiliation.

Residents in Ledzokuku affirm that one thing you cannot take away from the MP is his humility and tolerance. Recently, the member of parliament for Tamale South Hon. Haruna Iddrisu described him as an epitome of humility and politeness.

The MP, popularly known as Ayiku by the old and young in Ledzokuku is a staunch Christian who fears God. The MP is also a Presiding Elder of the Apostolic Church, Teshie North Assembly.

It is not astonishing that religious leaders in his constituency describe him as a decent and peaceful politician who has the development of Ledzokuku at heart and must be supported by all to contribute his quota to the development of Teshie.