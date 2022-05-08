Ben Azamati clocks 9.86 seconds at LSC Meet

Ghana’s super sprinter, Benjamin Azamati bettered his National Record with a new time of 9.86 seconds (+3.0) in his second LSC 100 meters Final.

He set the new national record of 9.97 seconds at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin, obliterating the existing mark 9.98 seconds set in 1999 by Leonard Myles-Mills record. It also broke the 38-year-old National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Div. II record.
The Marine Science undergrad of the West Texas A&M University represented Ghana at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and has since been proving the prospects in him. He is hoping for a better future to win medals for Ghana.

His new time came in just after Kenya African title holder, Ferdinand Omanyala has also ran 9.85 seconds before his home fans in Nairobi,

