Ben Brako: The Highlife Legend Who Took Ghana’s Music to the World

From the coastal town of Cape Coast to international music stages, Bernard George Kobena Kyeremateng Brako—better known as Ben Brako—has seamlessly blended the rhythms of his Ghanaian heritage with global artistry.

His journey, spanning decades, is a testament to the power of music, culture, and identity in shaping a legacy that extends beyond borders.

Born on May 20, 1952, in Accra, Ben Brako’s life is a rich tapestry of talent, passion, and unwavering cultural pride. Raised in Ghana, he attended St. John’s Preparatory and St. Augustine’s College in Cape Coast, where he first discovered his musical gift. As a young student, he entertained classmates with his voice, later joining the school band, Famous Flames, where he honed his craft. Though he pursued a BSc in Agricultural Economics at the University of Ghana, his passion for storytelling led him to further studies in Media and Communication at the University of East London—bridging his scientific and artistic pursuits.

Brako’s music captures the essence of Ghanaian highlife while addressing broader societal issues. His breakthrough 1987 album BAYA produced timeless hits like Meko Mekrom and Mawie, songs that continue to resonate across generations. Over the years, he has released multiple albums, blending soulful melodies with socially conscious themes, solidifying his status as a cultural icon.

Beyond music, Ben Brako is a visionary entrepreneur and advocate for African identity. As the Founder and CEO of We R Us, he promotes African heritage and self-reliance. His work with Dream! Child Foundation focuses on youth empowerment, channeling his passion for mentorship and leadership. His dedication to education also saw him serve as a teacher at Achimota School, inspiring young minds through his knowledge and creative spirit.

Despite his success, Brako’s journey has not been without challenges. He has faced personal loss, mourning the passing of his mother Ruth and brothers Peter and James. Yet, his resilience remains unwavering, fueled by the support of his wife, Dr. Efua Brako, and his close-knit family.

A committed Pan-Africanist, Ben Brako uses his platform to advocate for African unity and cultural preservation. His role as Safohen (traditional leader) of Gomoa Assin Mampong underscores his commitment to community service. Now based in Lima, Ohio, he continues to champion Ghanaian music and culture on a global scale, proving that true artistry knows no boundaries.

Through his music, advocacy, and entrepreneurial spirit, Ben Brako has created a legacy that celebrates African identity and resilience. His story is more than that of a musician—it is the narrative of a man who turned his passion into a movement, ensuring that the rhythms of Ghana continue to echo across the world.