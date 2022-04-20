Ben Ephson Advises Mahama To Drop Jane As Running Mate For 2024

A pollster, Ben Ephson has called on former President Mahama to change his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang if he’s serious about winning the 2024 general elections.

According to him, he wouldn’t stand a chance of securing victory if he maintains his 2020 running mate.

This follows a report by the London-based Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) which revealed that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) stands a better chance of winning the 2024 elections.

The EIU report further indicated that the prospects of the NDC could be higher if it parts ways with the former President and chooses a new flagbearer.

Sharing his perspective on the report on Accra-based Joy FM, Mr Ephson who is also the Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper said a survey he also conducted indicated that Mr Mahama is better placed to win the NDC’s flagbearership election.

“If today, if April the NDC held a flagbearership contest I think Mahama will win. In a year’s time, I am not sure,” he said.

“Clearly, if Mahama wins the NDC flagbearership slot and he is not going to change his running mate, he is going to have difficulties in 2024.”

He also urged Mr Mahama to adopt a new strategy for the 2023 elections to enable him to make the desired impact.

“I mean NDC getting about 28, 30 seats of the 32 seats… and Mahama loses by 540,000 votes tells you that there was something Mahama was doing wrong. One of them was his inability to be consistent on the Free SHS,” the pollster added