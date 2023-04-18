Ben Nunoo Mensah chalks another success with naming of Olympic House in Gh

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) , Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah has another feather in his cap after the building which houses the offices of the Committee was designed with the inscription ‘Olympic House’ .

The inscription is boldly written on top of the imposing six storey building at Ridge in Accra.

Ben Nunoo Mensah told Yours Truly “At long last, after having fought for this since 2011 when I was the Treasurer and in the last 6 years as President my persistence has yielded fruits and as always, one of my campaign promises has been fulfilled.”

It would be recalled Ben Nunoo Mensah promised to have the building named the make visible the Olympic Movement presence in Ghana.

The hinted that officials from ANOCA, the African National Olympic Committees Association will visit Ghana shortly and a programme for the building as well as other projects will be known.

He has had discussions with the Ministry for Works and Housing which have been fruitful, and Deputy Minister Abdulai Abanga assured him of support to make things work.

Facts on Olympic House in Accra Ghana

Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee GOC gave details about issues surrounding the land of the Olympic House building.

“Before we built our office where it is now, the GOC had an office on the land.

“Our building was on the land,” he said, adding; “The land was ours. The government has given the GOC a large chunk of land since the time of K.N. Owusu, who was a former GOC President.”

The promise was that the GOC would be given an office in the complex after the GOC office was demolished and a new high-rise building was built.

“So that was where the GOC’s office was, so when they raised that high-rise building, the promise to us was that we would be given the first floor because they were going to demolish our building, and the building would then be named the Olympic House,” he explained.

“When I became president, because I was involved, I started chasing the ministry, and I think from my last meeting with the Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, I believe not long from now, the building will be named officially,” Ben Nunoo Mensah concluded.

The OLYMPIC House at Ridge will be managed and maintained by K&A Developers who have already started work.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Olympic Committee is preparing for its 2023 Congress scheduled for April 29, 2023.