Ben Nunoo Mensah was re-elected President for the Ghana Olympic Committee on Monday by Congress at the CISR Hall in Accra.

The former Ghana Weightlifting Federation president got 35 votes to beat former General Secretary Richard Akpokavie who had 28 votes .

Ghana FA Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong amassed 41 votes to win the GOC Treasurer position over Christopher Essifie who had 22 votes.

For the General Secretary position Mohammed Sahnoon won the seat with 41 points as Richmond Quarcoo had 22 votes.

Over confident SWAG General Secretary Charles Osei Assibey lost to cool and calm Mohammed Mahadi for the GOC third Vice president position.

The Armwrestling Federation president was able to get 23 votes while the Ghana Fencing Federation president had 40 votes.

President of Ghana Volleyball Paul Atchoe retained his position as the GOC first vice president with 37 votes beating Ghana Table Tennis Association president Mawuko Afadzinu who had 26 votes.

In the other categories, the five federations recognised by the International Olympic body which were elected by Congress were:

Michael Aggrey (Ghana Golf Association), George Okoe Lamptey (Amateur Boxing), Albert Frimpong (Baseball and Softball), Emmanuel Tetteh (Judo) and Delphina Quaye (Swimming).

Elections results below:

PRESIDENT

1.Richard Akpokavie Esq – Hockey 28

2.Ben Nunoo Mensah – Weightlifting 35*

1ST VICE

Mawuko Afadzinu – Table Tennis 26

Paul Atchoe – Volleyball 37*

2ND VICE

Evans Yeboah – Badminton 12

Frederick Otu Lartey – Taekwondo 51*

3RD VICE

Charles Osei Asibey – Armwrestling 23

Mohammed Mahadi – Fencing 40*

SECRETARY GENERAL

Richmond Quarcoo – Squash 22

Mohammed Sahnoon Esq – Cycling 41*

Deputy Secretary General

Hon. Ahmed Shaib – Weightlifting 44 *

Bawa Fuseini – Triathlon 19

TREASURER

Frederick Acheampong – Football 41*

Christopher Essilfie – Olympian 22

DEPUTY TREASURER

Isaac Aboagye Duah – Tennis 41*

Christopher Darko – Amankrah – Athletics 22

Five Representatives elected from National Federation’s affiliates to the International Federations recognized by the IOC and whose sports are included in the Olympic programme :

Michael Aggrey – Golf

George Okoe Lamptey – Amateur Boxing

Albert Frimpong – Baseball

Emmanuel Tetteh – Judo

Delphina Quaye – Swimming

One elected member from a non Olympic sports federation

Abdul Hayye – Bodybuilding (unopposed)

*One elected member from a National Federation affiliated to the GOC :

Samuel Ayer – SESSA 27

Dr.Bella Bello Bitugo – GUSA 36*

*Three other members elected by Congress :

Rev. Emmanuel Dzani Nikoi – Netball

Michael Nkow Ayeh – GES

Emmanuel O. Asare – Cricket