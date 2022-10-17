Ben Nunoo Mensah To Represent Ghana At ANOC AGM

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah will represent Ghana at the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly in Seoul. South Korea.

Speaking to Yours Truly before leaving, the GOC President said he must travel to the South Korean capital Seoul on Monday (October 17)because it is a very important meeting.

“I am are leaving for the General Assembly on October 17, the AGM is very important because Elections for the positions of the ANOC governing bodies will be held there.

“The head of the organisation and the vice-president will be elected, and some major decisions will be made ” he explained.

The ANOC General Assembly is due to run from Tuesday (October 18) until Friday (October 21).

ANOC Secretary General Gunilla Lindberg said she expects 200 NOCs to attend the General Assembly in person and a further six online.