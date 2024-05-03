BENCHH Conference 2024 Launched

The Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons will host the inaugural BENCHH 2024, which has been formally announced by the Ministry of Works and Housing.

The three-day conference, with the theme “Enhancing Collaboration to tackle Ghana’s Housing and Hydrology Challenges,” will begin on May 27 and run through May 29, 2024, in the Ministry’s Conference Room.

The conference, which will be held at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra, will offer a thorough forum for gathering opinions on how to handle Ghana’s housing and flooding problems from the general public and important built environment players.

Speaking during the launch, Reverend Stephen Yaw Osei, Chief Director of the Ministry of Works and Housing, stated that Ghana had a housing deficit of 1.8 million units, which needed to be addressed in order for every Ghanaian to have a suitable place to live.

According to him, the government needs to step in and make sure that there is inexpensive housing available so that regular people may live comfortably and carry out their everyday activities with dignity.

He noted that immediate attention was also needed for the nation’s drainage system, which included proper management, upkeep, and redesign to alleviate flooding throughout the nation.

By Daniel Nortei Yeboah