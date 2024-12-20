Benedicta Delima’s “Tears and Pains” Initiative Supports Hundreds of Ghanaian Widows

Benedicta Delima, a Ghanaian widow, author, and advocate, has dedicated herself to alleviating the severe hardships faced by widows in Ghana.

Drawing on her own experience with societal neglect and disenfranchisement, Delima launched the non-profit Benedicta and Sonnie’s Tears and Pains (BSTP) in 2023. The initiative seeks to provide critical support to widows in Ghana, many of whom are subjected to violence, discrimination, and social isolation.

In addition to her advocacy work, Delima also authored a powerful memoir, Widow and Son: The Tears and Suffering of a Widow and Son from Ghana, detailing her personal struggles and the broader plight of widows in the country. Delima’s mission is to highlight the often-overlooked issues faced by widows, who are frequently blamed for their husbands’ deaths, accused of witchcraft, and forced to live without legal or social support. Despite these challenges, they are expected to raise children alone, often in impoverished and hostile conditions.

Through BSTP, Delima has already assisted 400 widows by providing crucial services, such as paying for medical appointments, supporting grocery and rent expenses, and facilitating hospital visits. BSTP has become a lifeline for widows who face both emotional and financial hardships in the wake of their losses.

The non-profit is actively advocating for stronger legal protections for widows in Ghana, calling on policymakers to implement laws that address the systemic violence and discrimination they face. Furthermore, BSTP is working to raise funds and build partnerships with local organizations to provide skills training and economic empowerment opportunities for widows.

Delima’s work is a testament to the resilience and strength of widows in Ghana, as well as the importance of grassroots efforts to address systemic issues and create lasting change. Through her advocacy and support, she is helping to transform the lives of those who have long been neglected by society.