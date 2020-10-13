The National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) has held a two-day training workshop for beneficiaries of the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme Business Support Scheme(CAP BUSS) in Ho.

The about 100 operators of small to medium enterprises (SMEs), who benefitted from the programme, received entrepreneurship skills and financial literacy upgrades.

The workshop also offered participants the opportunity to clarify issues related to eligibility, application process and fund distribution.

Mr Joseph Aflakpui, the facilitator of the training, said basic marketing, bookkeeping and financial management remained key to successful entrepreneurship, and that the training must be considered an integral part of the CAP BUSS.

He said the money was not always the challenge to the progress of most SMEs, noting that most failed due to the lack of rudimentary entrepreneurial skills.

“Some businesses don’t necessarily need money. All they need is sound management and marketing skills,” Mr Aflakpui said.

Mr Seth Klutse, the Regional Director of the NBSSI, said over 10,000 entrepreneurs in the Volta and Oti regions have received funds under the ‘Adom’ micro loans package of the Scheme.

He said fund managers had also begun the disbursement of the ‘Anidaso’ loans, and added that registration for the Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works Initiative entrepreneurial support programme was ongoing.

“The loans are for everybody,” the Director said and added that delays in disbursements were as a result of a rigorous assessment process.

He relayed the appreciation of beneficiaries to the Government, saying “it’s a joy receiving. At least something has come to boost businesses.”

Mrs Eyram Vigbedor, CEO of Panda Development Centre, a producer of dyed textiles, and a fashion designer said to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that she had received the first instalment of her loan amount.

She said was able to buy some production materials, and was hopeful the rest of the funds would be disbursed soon to enable her to meet demands.

Mrs Vigbedor, who is also Secretary of the Norvisi Soap Makers Association in Ho, said some members had received the CAP fund.