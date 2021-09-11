Beneficiaries of Girls-in-ICT appreciates the Project

Beneficiaries of Girls-in-ICT project in Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region have expressed happiness with the introduction of the program and introducing them to the use of computers and ICT in general.

The Girls-in-ICT is a flagship program of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation. Under the Girls-in-ICT project, Nine (9) Districts in Western North and Prestea Huni Valley have been selected to present 1000 girls to be trained in Basic Computer Skills, Fundamentals of Programming, Scratch and HTML.

“We have not seen a computer before, We were even scared to touch it when we first got to the center”, a beneficiary told the Sector Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful when she toured the Girls-in-ICT training centers. The visit was ahead of the 2021 Girls in ICT celebration to be held on September, 15.

The programme forms part of the International Telecommunications Union’s (ITU) initiative to encourage and empower girls and young women to consider studies and careers in the growing field of ICTs, enabling both girls and technology companies to reap the benefits of greater female participation in the ICT sector.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful expressed excitement about the willingness of the Girls to learn the use of computers and the introduction to technology.

She stressed the need to bridge the digital gender disparity especially in the era where technology drives everything and STEM careers are the jobs of the future, driving innovation, social wellbeing, inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Minister encouraged the girls to put in their best at the training so that the would be selected as part of the final 100 girls to be in Accra to interact with Women in ICT in Vodafone, MTN, American Towers, AirtelTigo among others, adding that technology is the key driver of growth and economic and social transformation in the recent history of the world.