Beneficiaries of Vodafone Ghana Foundation’s “Homecoming Initiative” have expressed joy over the support given by the Foundation to free them from detention at the hospital and reunite them with their families.

The Homecoming Initiative aimed at settling the medical bills of more than 300 insolvent patients in various regional and district hospitals across the country, to enable them to attain their freedom and be reunited with their families.

Beneficiaries of the gesture included patients with medical conditions such as fractured spine and limbs from motor accidents, fibroid, unconsciousness as a result of convulsion, eye problems, and caesarian session, among others.

The initiative also saw the Foundation renew the National Health Insurance Scheme cards or register for new ones for beneficiaries and as well distribute to them face masks and hand sanitizers in the wake of the COVID-19.

Madam Susana Kumi, a trader who benefitted from the initiative, after being admitted at the Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua, explained that her four-year-old daughter suddenly screamed and got convulsion.

“Some minutes after that, she became unconscious for two weeks and after she recovered at the hospital, although we have been discharged, we have been here for additional two weeks because of our inability to settle the medical bills.

We are so grateful to Vodafone Ghana Foundation and we pray that their business progresses so they can keep supporting those of us in need.”

Margaret Dansoaa, a four-year-old girl, who suddenly fell while playing with her age mates, became stiff and eventually turned blind also benefitted from the initiative at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

Margaret’s grandmother said they had been detained at the hospital for a month due to their inability to pay for medical care.

She said although doctors were yet to discover the cause of her granddaughter’s blindness with support from Vodafone, she was optimistic that they would receive the needed help to enable the girl to regain her sight.

Mr Samuel Kumah, a 52-year old man and a beneficiary said: “I had a sore on my testicles and it was gradually getting swollen, so I had to undergo a surgery to correct it. After the surgery, though I have been discharged, I have been in the hospital for an additional six months because I haven’t been able to settle my bills.

“With this support, I can’t wait to visit my mother at home and visit my friends to share the good news with them. Vodafone Ghana Foundation would never be forgotten by my family,” he added.

At the St. Joseph Hospital at Effiduase, Koforidua, the Foundation also settled the bills of three sisters who had a fatal accident, causing one to have fractured lower limbs, another with fractured spinal cord and the other losing her memory and ability to remember her past.

Reverend Amaris Nana Perbi, the Head of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, said the 101 beneficiaries from the Southern Belt out of the total 300 nationwide beneficiaries, comprised eight patients from the LeKMA Hospital, and 30 from the Eastern Regional Hospital.

The rest were one patient from the St Joseph Hospital, Koforidua, 38 from Cape Coast Regional Hospital, eight from Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, 11 from Ho Teaching Hospital and five from the Jasikan District Hospital.

He said the discharges made were not particular in terms of gender, age, or medical condition, but simply aimed to touch as many lives in need.

Madam Dorothy Agyapong Tachie, the Head of Nursing Services, Eastern Regional Hospital, said the hospital often faced challenges with patients’ inability to settle their medical bills.

“We are, therefore, happy that Vodafone Ghana Foundation has helped to release them from the hospital and reunite them with their families,” she added.