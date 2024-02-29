Benerl drops anthemic rap single ‘Diamond’

Award-winning and immensely talented Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Benerl, is thrilled to announce the release of his first single of the year, titled ‘Diamond’. This anthemic single is set to enrapture music lovers with its exceptional artistry.

‘Diamond’ explores the challenges that today’s youth face, shedding light on pressing issues such as peer and social pressure and its drawback on mental health. Through his poignant lyrics, Benerl empowers young individuals to take control of their lives, embrace each day with resilience and hold onto hope amidst adversity.

In the writer’s words: “Do you ever feel you have to go through the worst to be at your best? Well, you really do not have to. I am not asking you not to work hard. But while at it, take time to care for yourself. I know they said the pressure makes a diamond. But remember you’re a person not a diamond!”

Benerl’s unique blend of riveting melodies and inspiring lyrics is poised to enthrall his audience once again. With ‘Diamond,’ he aims to inspire and uplift listeners, offering them a glimpse into his rap prowess and creative depth.

Stream here: https://onerpm.link/358725410620