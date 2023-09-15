Benerl’s ‘Eternity’: A Call to Start Anew through the Power of Music

In the ever-evolving landscape of music, there are artists who ride the waves of trends, and then there are those who create their own tides, reshaping the very essence of sound. Today, we delve into the enigmatic world of Benerl, an artist whose latest release, “Eternity,” is nothing short of a sonic revelation.

Benerl, whose real name is Ben-Cooper Benerl Selase, has always been a musical enigma, pushing boundaries and challenging conventions. With “Eternity,” he catapults us into an auditory experience that transcends the ordinary. The song begins with a hauntingly beautiful piano melody that immediately draws you in. As Benerl’s soulful voice enters the scene, it’s like a gentle whisper to the heart. The lyrics of “Eternity” delve into themes of love, time, and the indomitable human spirit. It’s a lyrical masterpiece that resonates deeply, leaving an indelible mark on your soul.

What sets “Eternity” apart is its ethereal soundscape. Benerl weaves a sonic tapestry that’s rich in texture and emotion. From the celestial synths that ebb and flow like cosmic waves to the subtle percussion that mimics the heartbeat of the universe, every element is meticulously crafted. The production is a marvel in itself, with layers of sound that unveil new dimensions with each listen. It’s a song that invites you to close your eyes and let the music carry you away on a journey through time and space.

Benerl’s evolution as an artist is palpable in “Eternity.” It’s a testament to his growth and willingness to embrace experimentation. While his earlier work was rooted in highlife and afrobeat where he featured on monster single such as “Don’t Cry” and “Fre Me”, “Eternity” showcases his versatility and willingness to transcend genres. It’s a genre-blending masterpiece that defies categorisation, and that’s precisely what makes it so captivating.

“Eternity” isn’t just a song; it’s a message to the world to learn to start all over and not just give up. This song is a reminder that music has the power to transcend the ordinary and touch the profound. It’s a testament to the fact that artists like Benerl are the torchbearers of innovation in the music industry, guiding us into uncharted territories of sound and emotion. Benerl has once again proven that he’s a musical visionary, and with each release, he continues to redefine what’s possible in the world of music. So, if you haven’t already, plug in your headphones, close your eyes, and let the timeless sounds of “Eternity” wash over you. It’s a musical odyssey you won’t soon forget.

Listen to eternity on all platforms here https://ditto.fm/-eternity