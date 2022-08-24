Benevolent individuals donate furniture to Dzebetato Basic School

Dzebetato D/A Basic School in the South Tongu District has received 20 dual desks from benevolent individuals to support its furniture needs.

The school, from Kindergarten (KG) to junior high school level has needs for about 15 mono desks, 40 dual desks, 26 KG chairs and 5 KG tables to ensure the about 200 pupil population sit comfortably in their classrooms for effective teaching and learning

Mr Christopher Vuyani Pappoe, a presenter with Adidome-based radio station, Dela Radio, (Central Tongu) through whose efforts the school got the desks told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that he was happy to be able to help to say, rural journalism to him, was not just about writing and making noise about plights of people but taking steps to help solve some of the problems.

“I saw a video of the kids writing exam on the floor and I contacted the Assembly member to confirm what I saw in the video. I quickly wrote a short proposal and circulated it to my many friends both in and outside Ghana to seek help for these poor kids who will someday become leaders.

I was later contacted by the Tongu Diaspora Network – Tongu citizens resident abroad who also introduced Dr Giacomo Tiago, an Italian medical doctor resident in Iceland to help solve part of the problem and surprisingly, the desks were ready within two weeks.”

Mr Peter Newton Doe, Assembly member for Dzebetato expressed gratitude for the donation and said the desks would reduce the number of pupils who would have to lie on their stomachs or sit on the floor to write in class.

“The issue of inadequate desks and tables and chairs for use by the pupils is really disturbing. We are grateful for the support and pray that more support will come by the time school reopens to enhance effective teaching and learning.