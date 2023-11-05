Benin celebrates winners of 5th edition of literature

The award ceremony for the winners of the 5th edition of the Benin Literary Grand Prize, the biggest literary prize in the west African country, was held Friday in Cotonou.

Florent Houndjo won this year’s literary prize for his work titled “Dans les limbes”, and Teddy Gandigbe received the first prize in the “Journalist/literary columnist” category.

Established in 2019, the national award highlights the country’s editorial diversity and encourages its literary creation, according to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts.

It also provides an opportunity to identify and showcase Benin’s best creative writers.

The prize is also intended to be a unifying activity which brings together writers from all regions of the country, as well as those from the overseas diaspora, according to a statement of the Ministry.