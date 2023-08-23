Benin-fair on Chinese products opens

The 13th edition of the Chinese Products Fair opened in Cotonou, Benin’s economic capital, Monday.

About 100 stands representing more than 40 Chinese exhibitors are showcasing their products in exhibition space covering 2,500 square meters. The products on display include home appliances, electronics and digital items, machinery and accessories, hardware products, building materials and office supplies.

“The Chinese products fair in Benin has become, since its creation in 2008, one of the largest events in the sub-region introducing Chinese companies to West Africa, which offers a platform to businessmen of Benin and China to get to know each other better, exchange face-to-face and establish commercial ties,” Issiakou Bawa Te-Yeri, director of foreign trade at the Beninese Ministry of Industry and Commerce, told the opening ceremony.

He welcomed the arrival of the Chinese exhibitors to this year’s four-day event.

Chinese Ambassador to Benin Peng Jingtao said China’s development is an opportunity for African countries, and that China is an important driver of global economic recovery.

“China is opening its arms to all friendly African countries to get on board the express train of its development,” he said.