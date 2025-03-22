Benin Gears Up for 2025 African Innovation Forum

Benin’s Deputy Chief of Staff at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Koladé Josué Azandégbey, has underscored the nation’s commitment to hosting a landmark 2025 African Forum for Research and Innovation (FARI), calling it a pivotal moment to showcase West Africa’s scientific talent and entrepreneurial drive.

Speaking at the opening of preparatory meetings on March 17, 2025, in Cotonou, Azandégbey, who chairs FARI-2025’s National Organizing Committee, emphasized the forum’s theme: “African Youth, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship: Building a Sustainable Future.” “This event will spotlight the region’s untapped potential in science and technology,” he said.

Amadou Diongue, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) resident representative in Benin, echoed the urgency for Africa to harness homegrown innovation. “Our youth are not just the future—they are the present. Their capabilities in science and technology must drive our development,” Diongue stated. He urged stakeholders to finalize actionable plans to ensure FARI-2025 becomes a “launchpad for transformative ideas.”

The forum’s structure hinges on two key bodies: a Scientific Committee and a Start-Up Jury. Professor Saliou Touré, chair of the Scientific Committee, and Abbas Miezan, head of the jury and Ghana Chamber of Commerce chairman, outlined their roles in curating panels, funding strategies, and selecting top innovators.

FARI traces its origins to a 2018 ECOWAS ministerial meeting in Cotonou, where member states endorsed the creation of a pan-African platform to elevate science and innovation. Designed under ECOWAS’s Science and Technology Policy Action Plan, the forum aims to secure accreditation as a premier event for inventors and startups across West Africa.

Dr. Roland Kouakou, ECOWAS’s acting Director of Education, Science, and Culture, clarified the committees’ immediate tasks: refining panel topics, budgets, and selecting three startups per member state for competition. “This meeting is about precision—ensuring every detail aligns with our vision,” he said.

The two-day session will split into subcommittees, with the Scientific Committee drafting technical and financial frameworks while the jury evaluates entries. Winners will gain visibility at FARI-2025, with organizers hoping to replicate the success of the inaugural forum.

As Benin mobilizes infrastructure and partnerships, officials remain focused on a broader goal: positioning West Africa as a hub for homegrown solutions to global challenges. “We’re not just hosting an event,” Azandégbey said. “We’re igniting a movement.”