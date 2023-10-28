Benin hosts 15th African Fashion and Modeling event

The 15th edition of the International Festival of African Fashion and Modeling (Fesmma), with the aim of promoting African fashion and showcasing the creative talents of the continent’s designers, opened on Thursday in Cotonou, Benin.

With the theme “Fashion between modernity and tradition in the service of development,” this edition of Fesmma will run until Saturday. John Medard, the event’s promoter, said that it “aims to provide a platform for promoting African designers, allowing them to express themselves and let their creativity shine.”

According to the cultural promoter, the event is not only for fashion designers and models but also recognizes the contributions of other essential figures in the fashion industry, including beauticians, hairdressers, fashion photographers, fashion program directors and fashion magazine producers.

For this 2023 edition, he said, about 20 models, designers and fashion creators from about 15 African countries are expected to participate in various activities, including the Top Model competition, the Young African Designer competition and the international fashion show, which serves as the highlight of the event.