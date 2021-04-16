The provisional results released by the Constitutional Court of Benin on Thursday showed that the incumbent President Patrice Talon won the presidential election held in the West African country on April 11.

The provisional results showed that Talon won 1,982,534 votes out of 2,297,315 votes cast, gaining an absolute majority of the votes.

The closest rival Alassane Soumanou-Paul Hounkpe gained 261,096 votes, followed by Corentin Kohoue-Irene Agossa who gained 53,685 votes.

The Constitutional Court announced a voter turnout of 50.63 percent, slightly higher than 50.17 percent announced by the Autonomous National Electoral Commission on April 13.

The current Constitution in Benin establishes that the election of the President of the country and the vice-president is subject to “provisional announcement”.

The final results are expected to be announced in the coming days. “Without claim relating to the lawfulness of the electoral operations lodged at the registry of the Court by one of the candidates within the five days following the provisional results, the Court declares definitely elected the President of the Republic and his vice-president”, the Constitution reads.