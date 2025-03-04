Benin Moves Closer to Solar-Powered Rural Healthcare with Regional Backing

In a critical step toward addressing energy poverty in rural areas, Benin hosted a high-level workshop on February 26, 2025, to advance the electrification of 15 rural health centers using solar photovoltaic (PV) systems.

Organized by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) under its Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP), the event brought together 30 participants from Benin’s ministries of energy, health, finance, and economy, alongside technical partners, financiers, and private-sector representatives.

The workshop centered on unveiling feasibility studies funded by ROGEAP, a $340 million initiative backed by the World Bank and partners. Key findings from the studies outlined a roadmap to equip healthcare facilities with solar energy, ensuring reliable power for medical equipment, refrigeration, and lighting—critical needs in regions plagued by inconsistent grid access.

Three Pillars of Progress

The studies focused on three core areas: conducting an inventory of existing electrical infrastructure in the targeted health centers, designing a sustainable business model for public institution electrification, and crafting an implementation strategy to ensure long-term viability. Challenges such as structuring payment systems for public-sector energy services and gauging private-sector interest in performance-based contracts were central to discussions.

Private sector engagement emerged as a linchpin for success. Participants explored models where companies could install and maintain solar systems under service agreements, reducing upfront costs for the government while ensuring accountability. “The appetite of the private sector to collaborate under this framework will determine how swiftly we bridge the energy gap,” noted a representative from Benin’s Ministry of Energy.

ROGEAP’s Broader Vision

ROGEAP, managed by ECOWAS and the West African Development Bank (BOAD), aims to expand off-grid solar solutions across 19 countries, including all 12 ECOWAS member states. By prioritizing healthcare and educational institutions, the project seeks to catalyze socio-economic development while addressing energy inequality. In Benin alone, rural health centers serve thousands of patients annually, yet many operate without reliable electricity, compromising care quality and vaccine storage.

“Electrifying these centers isn’t just about power—it’s about saving lives and building resilient communities,” said a ROGEAP official. The initiative’s phased approach includes installing solar generators tailored to each facility’s needs, training local technicians, and establishing maintenance protocols to prevent system failures.

Next Steps and Challenges

While the feasibility studies mark progress, hurdles remain. Ensuring consistent funding flows, streamlining bureaucratic processes, and securing private sector buy-in will be critical. The proposed business model’s success hinges on transparent partnerships between governments and solar providers, with performance-based contracts incentivizing efficiency.

Benin’s push aligns with regional efforts to leverage renewable energy as a tool for development. If scaled, the ROGEAP framework could serve as a blueprint for electrifying schools, clinics, and other public institutions across West Africa, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and unstable grids.

As the workshop concluded, stakeholders expressed cautious optimism. “This isn’t just a pilot—it’s a test of our collective commitment to inclusive growth,” remarked a participant from the private sector. With solar panels poised to replace diesel generators in rural health centers, Benin’s journey toward energy resilience offers a glimmer of hope for millions still living in the dark.