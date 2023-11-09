Benin opens National Book Fair

The 2023 edition of the National Book Fair of Benin began in the port city of Cotonou, the country’s economic hub, Thursday and will run until Sunday.

This year’s Fair, featuring the theme “History and Literature: When Memory Nourishes Literary Creation,” will provide a forum for exchanges between the actors in the book chain and the public, a stage for the expression of artistic and literary talents, and a market for the sale of works of all types. It is also aimed at boosting the promotion of the country’s literature and making it competitive in the international market.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Benin, the book industry in Benin is still in its infancy.

That’s why the Beninese government would like to see “books become a widespread consumer product so that they can generate an economy capable of feeding the entire chain,” said the ministry in a press release.