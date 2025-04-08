Benin Secures Fiscal Resilience with ATIDI Guarantee

The Republic of Benin, represented by its Ministry of Economy and Finance, has secured a EUR507.5 million, 15‐year facility arranged solely by Deutsche Bank to support its sustainable development agenda.

The transaction, which includes a first‐loss guarantee of up to EUR200 million from the International Development Association, is further strengthened by a second‐loss insurance cover of up to EUR614 million provided by the African Trade & Investment Development Insurance.

This comprehensive risk mitigation package will enable Benin to reprofile its debt by buying back a portion of its Eurobonds, thereby generating significant debt savings to finance and refinance eligible expenditures under its Sustainable Development Goals framework.

ATIDI’s involvement underscores its commitment to unlocking innovative financial solutions for African economies. As ATIDI CEO Manuel Moses remarked, the landmark financing demonstrates the power of strategic partnerships in securing long‐term, cost‐effective financing and enhancing fiscal resilience. By complementing the first‐loss guarantee with second‐loss cover, investors are reassured and financing costs reduced, which in turn strengthens Benin’s overall economic stability. The financing arrangement coincides with Benin’s broader return to international capital markets, as evidenced by a concurrent USD500 million bond issuance and the planned buyback of EUR2032 notes.

This milestone transaction not only reinforces investor confidence but also provides Benin with the fiscal space to extend the maturity of its public debt portfolio, achieve substantial savings on debt service costs, and reallocate resources toward high‐impact social and economic initiatives. It comes at a time when African governments are increasingly adopting innovative approaches to finance and de‐risk sovereign borrowing, a trend that reflects both the challenges and opportunities in today’s global financial landscape.

By pursuing such a structured financing strategy, Benin is setting a precedent for how countries can enhance economic stability while advancing sustainable development goals. The move is a clear demonstration of how strategic partnerships between local governments, international financial institutions, and risk mitigation specialists can create a robust framework that not only supports immediate fiscal requirements but also fosters long‐term developmental impact.