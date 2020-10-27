Benin is expected to devote 47.24 percent of its expenditures in the 2021 state budget to social affairs, according to the draft budget bill for 2021 released on Monday.

The document said the expenses will help reinforce strategies and measures to improve living conditions of the populations and to assist the most vulnerable people in the country.

The planned disbursement for social affairs in 2021 rose from 43.3 percent in 2020, and 27.5 percent between 2016 and 2019.

It covers health and social protection including free immunization against meningitis and hepatitis, sanitation and environment protection, leisure activities, culture and sport as well as education.

The anticipated balanced budget for 2021 amounts to 2,452.192 billion CFA francs (about 4.45 billion US dollars), up 13.2 percent from 2,167.099 billion CFA francs in the 2020 supplementary Budget act. Enditem