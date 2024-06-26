Benin to Host FARI-2025: Pioneering African Innovation Forum

Benin’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Prof. Eleonore Yayi Ladekan, expressed satisfaction as preparations for the second edition of the Forum for African Research and Innovation (FARI) 2025 gained momentum.

Speaking at the International Committee meeting launch in Cotonou on Tuesday, June 25, 2025, Prof. Ladekan underscored FARI’s role in advancing scientific research and technological innovation across Africa.

“This initiative is pivotal in placing scientific research and technological innovation at the forefront of Africa’s development agenda,” stated Prof. Ladekan. She emphasized that FARI is a critical platform for fostering regional collaboration among researchers, innovators, policymakers, private sector stakeholders, and technical partners.

The upcoming FARI-2025, scheduled to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), holds significant promise, according to Amadou Diongue, ECOWAS’s resident representative in Benin. He highlighted FARI-2025 as a milestone event for promoting science and innovation within the ECOWAS region.

Representatives from institutions such as the Network of African Science Academies (NASAC) and UNESCO attended the meeting, and support was reaffirmed for ECOWAS’s initiative to establish FARI as a flagship event for scientific advancement.

Rooted in ECOWAS’s science, technology, and innovation policy, FARI aims to showcase inventions and innovations while bolstering the region’s research landscape.

The preparatory meeting focused on finalizing logistical details, outlining the scientific committee’s mandate, and proposing thematic areas and timelines for FARI-2025.

In a symbolic gesture, Amadou Diongue presented Prof. Eleonore Yayi Ladekan with the ceremonial key, marking Benin’s commitment to hosting a successful FARI-2025.