Beninese President Patrice Talon

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Patrice Talon of the Republic of Benin is expected to visit China from Thursday to Sunday.

Patrice Athanase Guillaume Talon, male, 65 years old, has been the President of the Republic of Benin since 2016. He came to China in September 2016 to attend the Second Investing in Africa Forum, and in September 2018 to attend the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.