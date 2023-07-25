Beninois students visit Foreign Ministry

A 16-member delegation consisting of 11 students and five teachers from the Leaders International School in Benin, has paid a day’s visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra.

A statement issued by the Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the visit was

part of a one-week educational tour of Ghana.

It said officers from the Information and Public Affairs Bureau of the Ministry, who received

the group on behalf of the Ministry, educated the students on its vision, mission and

functions, as well as the services it renders to the public.